USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went up in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 145,800 IQD to 100, 200 IQD above yesterday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,750 and 144,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 147,750 and 145,650 IQD to 100, respectively.