On New Year, Kurdish leader Barzani urges Iraqi government to “stop impeding” KRI people's rights

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani emphasized the need to address outstanding issues between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region (KRI,) urging the Iraqi government to “stop obstructing” the people of the Region.

In a message marking the New Year, Barzani congratulated the KRI people, the families of martyrs, and the Peshmerga, wishing “happiness and well-being to all.”

Barzani further praised the "success" of the Kurdistan Parliament elections held last October, affirming that the people of Kurdistan "clearly voiced their message and will." He urged a swift response to the "voice and demands of the KRI people by quickly forming the 10th cabinet to implement its plans and programs for their benefit.”

The Kurdish leader emphasized the need to resolve outstanding issues between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government “within the framework of the constitution and agreements, through dialogue and coordination,” and to “stop impeding the rights of the Kurdistan people.”

Regarding regional developments, Barzani noted that the region is going through “sensitive” conditions. "The events and changes in Syria have regional impacts… They also present a new opportunity for Syria's communities to build strong foundations for coexistence, peace, and stability through dialogue and understanding."

He added, "Our region can no longer bear additional crises, violence, terrorism, extremism, or chaos. Therefore, all parties must embrace dialogue and understanding, avoiding denial, and ethnic and religious extremism… Everyone must understand that no group will succeed in imposing itself on others."

"We hope the new year brings good fortune, peace, and coexistence to our region, and we pray to God to protect our people from all forms of evil, misfortune, and calamity," he concluded.