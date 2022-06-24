Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official discloses to Shafaq News more details on the Dana gas attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-24T12:32:53+0000
Official discloses to Shafaq News more details on the Dana gas attack

Shafaq News / The administrator of Qadir Karam sub-district, Sadiq Bawah, disclosed to Shafaq News agency the details of the rocket attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field earlier today.

Bawah said that a Katyusha rocket landed in the vicinity of the company at 2:10 local time, noting that no casualties were recorded.

The rocket was launched from Kumor village, which is seven kilometers away from Qadir Karam, and located in the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil, according to Bawah.

This is the second attack that targets the company in less than 72 hours.

Yesterday, Dana Gas said operations at Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region continue normally, a day after a rocket attack on the project.

“Dana Gas informs the market that, a small rocket landed yesterday afternoon within the Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. No damage occurred and production operations continued normally without interruption,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Two contractor staff were treated for minor injuries related to the blast but have returned to work.

“The company is cooperating with local security services who are conducting a full investigation and the KRG has enhanced measures and security forces in the area,” Dana added.

Dana and its partner Crescent Petroleum produced record natural gas in the Kurdistan region in 2021. The output was 452mn ft3/day at the end of last year. Dana and Crescent jointly operate the Khor Mor and Chemchemal gas fields on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.

related

A Ministry in Kurdistan proposes doubling people with special needs’ salaries

Date: 2021-04-21 10:39:36
A Ministry in Kurdistan proposes doubling people with special needs’ salaries

Happy Newroz from Shafaq News

Date: 2022-03-20 19:25:10
Happy Newroz from Shafaq News

Kurdistan region to establish 11 industrial zones

Date: 2021-05-18 09:43:18
Kurdistan region to establish 11 industrial zones

Dana Gas: annual net profit of $32 million of Kurdistan ’operations

Date: 2021-02-11 09:03:15
Dana Gas: annual net profit of $32 million of Kurdistan ’operations

Kurdistan houses +700 IDP, Minister of Planning says

Date: 2021-06-22 10:41:18
Kurdistan houses +700 IDP, Minister of Planning says

Power Supply default in Khor Mor gas field resolved

Date: 2021-02-20 15:45:33
Power Supply default in Khor Mor gas field resolved

Former Iraqi Minister of Immigration withdraws from the elections race

Date: 2021-06-22 10:44:05
Former Iraqi Minister of Immigration withdraws from the elections race

Dana Gas payments from Egypt and Kurdistan surge 86% on higher oil prices

Date: 2021-11-02 12:31:45
Dana Gas payments from Egypt and Kurdistan surge 86% on higher oil prices