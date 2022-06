Shafaq News / A new Border crossing has been opened between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, a source reported.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous said that the local authorities in Saneh province (Iran) will allow tourists to enter through the Sayran Ban border crossing starting June 4.

Sayran Ban is a 44-dunum border crossing located west of Bana city, Saneh province. It has been recognized as an official border crossing in April 2019, and was opened following the COVID-19 pandemic.