Erbil attack injures six Kurdistan Freedom Party members

Shafaq News- Erbil

An attack on the Erbil headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, injured six of the party's members on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News that the strike targeted the headquarters directly with drones and missiles.

No party has claimed responsibility.

A day earlier, PAK announced that its Chamshar headquarters near the Darashakran area east of Erbil had come under four missile attacks, without causing casualties.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question