Kurdish president, US envoy, SDF commander discuss Syrian Kurds rights

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, US Special Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack, and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi reviewed the political and security developments in the region, the situation in Syria, and cooperation between Kurdish parties and the Damascus government, Kurdish presidency stated on Tuesday.

The meeting also focused on strengthening coordination and joint efforts to confront terrorism threats and achieve lasting peace and stability across the region.

Dialogue, mutual understanding, and guaranteeing the rights of Kurds and other communities in Syria remain the key to resolving disputes, Barzani said, expressing the Kurdistan Region's readiness to provide support and cooperation aimed at promoting security.

Barrack pointed to continued US support for maintaining stability and for finding appropriate solutions to Syria's challenges.

Earlier this month, Syrian authorities began reviewing applications under Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026, which restores citizenship rights to Kurds stripped of nationality after the 1962 census in Hasakah province.

Read more: Trump's new Iraq-Syria envoy faces an Iran test Syria never posed