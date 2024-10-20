Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is an integral part of Iraq, committed to resolving disputes and ensuring stability

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed, on Sunday, that the region is an inseparable part of the state of Iraq and will remain so, emphasizing the need to keep the country out of the ongoing regional conflicts.

Speaking at a press conference following his vote in the general election for the Kurdistan Parliament's sixth term, Barzani highlighted the importance of resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad through constitutional means. "Our policy is to solve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, based on Iraq’s permanent constitution," Barzani said, expressing disappointment that "several articles of the constitution have not been implemented since 2003."

Barzani stressed that the key to long-term stability is the resolution of these issues between Erbil and Baghdad, calling for "implementing the constitutional provisions that secure the rights and obligations of both Kurdistan and Iraq as a whole."

He also underlined that Kurdistan's policy is a stabilizing factor in the region. "We seek to enhance relations with our neighbors, especially in the economic and trade sectors," Barzani said, prioritizing economic prosperity for the Region. "We do not want Iraq to get involved in regional conflicts," he added, reiterating that ongoing discussions with Baghdad and international parties aim to ensure that Iraq stays out of these tensions.

During the same press conference, President Barzani expressed his hope that the political forces emerging victorious in the election will "swiftly form a unified government capable of serving the Kurdistan Region."

"The new government must transition the Region from one phase to another," Barzani noted, affirming that the political parties would sit together after the election to enable the Parliament to begin its sessions and for the government to be formed without delay.

He stressed that "the success of the election reflects the triumph of the people of Kurdistan and all of its components, not just the political parties," stressing the importance of this electoral process in shaping the future of the Region.

Earlier in the day, Barzani urged the citizens of the Kurdistan Region to exercise their right to vote in the general election, which will elect representatives for the next four years in Parliament.

Barzani praised the peaceful conduct of the election campaign, despite some violations. "The real winner in this process is the people of Kurdistan," he said, expressing his hope that they will elect the right representatives to lead them in the coming years.

"The authority in the Kurdistan Region is derived from the ballot boxes," Barzani remarked, emphasizing the responsibility of the people in shaping the Region’s future through their vote.

Barzani also extended special thanks to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Chief Justice Faiq Zidan, the Independent High Electoral Commission, and international organizations for their support in ensuring the success of the election process. "Without their backing, this election could have faced significant challenges," he concluded.