President Nechirvan Barzani gifts car to first voter in Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, awarded a car as a gift to a woman who was the first to cast her vote in the general elections for Kurdistan Region's sixth parliamentary cycle.

The woman arrived at the Soran District Administration on Saturday at 4 a.m. local time casting her vote before President Nechirvan Barzani, who participated in the general voting that began at 7 a.m.

Following her vote, the President made a phone call to the woman, congratulating her on receiving the promised gift.