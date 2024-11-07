President Barzani meets with EU official: Kurdistan's “well-organized” elections on the table

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Head of the European Union (EU) Liaison Office in the Kurdistan Region, Radu Butum.

According to a statement from the Region's Presidency, the meeting discussed the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, the next steps for forming the new government, the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with the European Union, and issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Butum congratulated the Region on the success of the parliamentary elections, noting, “Based on our assessment, the electoral process was both successful and well-organized.”

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between EU countries, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas vital to Iraq and the Region that could help strengthen institutions.

“The meeting also addressed the risks and repercussions of the unstable situation in the Middle East, along with other issues of mutual concern,” as per the statement.