KRI President Barzani: The people of Kurdistan are the true winners of the Parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), declared that the “peaceful, secure, and civilized" conduct of the Region's Parliamentary elections represents “a significant victory” that has garnered respect worldwide.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated all components of the Kurdish people on “the successful completion” of the Kurdistan Parliament elections, emphasizing that it was "an important step in strengthening the democratic path for the people of Kurdistan."

Barzani commended the cooperation of all parties in facilitating “a smooth electoral process,” emphasizing that “the people of Kurdistan are the true winners of this success.” He noted that the elections renewed the legitimacy of the Region's institutions and enabled citizens to express their opinions freely and elect their representatives in parliament.

Moreover, the Kurdish President stressed that "the spirit of peaceful competition and high citizen participation in the electoral campaign and voting reflect the determination of the people of Kurdistan to uphold democratic principles and their right to shape their fate and future.”

“This showcases the vitality and maturity of Kurdistan's democratic culture."

He further expressed his sincere gratitude to the KRI people, the security forces, the Independent High Electoral Commission, the Iraqi government, all relevant Iraqi parties, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), and everyone else who contributed to the success of this process. "Your commitment and cooperation were essential to this success, so thank you all."

The President also expressed hope that “the political parties would swiftly move to form a government after the final election results are certified.”

"Establishing a government that enhances stability, builds a stronger economy, and secures more rights is a pressing priority to address current challenges and build a shared future,” he concluded. “This requires unity, solidarity, and cooperation among all political parties and components."