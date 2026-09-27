Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Medical graduates marched through Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday, demanding government jobs for the 2024–2026 classes and warning of a possible boycott if hiring remains stalled.

The demonstration began outside the old campus of the University of Sulaimani (Al-Sulaymaniyah) and proceeded toward Shar Hospital, with participants calling for positions in public healthcare institutions.

Razan Sabah, who is awaiting appointment, told Shafaq News that protesters were seeking employment for graduates from the past three years. “If our demands are not met, we may resort to a boycott, which would affect the public health sector,” Sabah warned. “We do not want to take that step because it would harm citizens. We want to provide services while securing part of our rights.”

Final-year medical student Maria Mohammed joined the march in solidarity with recent graduates while seeking assurances that current students would have opportunities after completing their studies. Continued delays, she cautioned, could leave emergency units and other critical hospital departments understaffed.

Another participant awaiting a government post, Yad Saber, pointed to existing personnel shortages and urged authorities to expand recruitment to ease pressure on healthcare facilities.

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