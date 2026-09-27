Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering above 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 155,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,500 dinars and bought it at 155,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,150 dinars and buying prices at 156,100 dinars.