Mazloum Abdi pilloried Turkey's life sentence verdict against a Kurdish captive

Abdi tweeted earlier today, Saturday, "The daughter of Kobane Cicek was kidnapped from Syrian territory in 2019, and she was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Turkish courts. What contradicts international laws."
"Cicek, the daughter of Kobane, is not the first to be subjected to such abuse. The case of Cicek and her comrades is our case, which we will work on until they are returned safely."
The Kurdish fighter was arrested by the Turkish army during the latter's offensive on Northern and Eastern Syria in October 2019.