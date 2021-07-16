Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Mazloum Abdi calls for stopping Turkey from commiting "crimes against humanity"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-16T13:12:39+0000
Mazloum Abdi calls for stopping Turkey from commiting "crimes against humanity"

Shafaq News / The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, called on the international community to investigate Turkish activities in northern Syria, after Turkey claimed to have uncovered a mass grave in Afrin.

Abdi said the site Turkey claimed it as a mass grave of Kurdish forces' victims is actually a cemetery for fighters killed during Turkey’s invasion of Afrin in 2018.

“Turkish occupation forces are making false claims a cemetery of YPG martyrs who fell in the defense of Afrin during the invasion is a ‘mass grave’,” he said in a tweet.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense claimed it had found a mass grave in Afrin, accusing the YPG of a “war crime."

According to the Ministry, 35 bodies were found in the mass grave, noting that it expects to find more.

related

SDF detains ten public officials in corruption probes

Date: 2021-04-20 11:09:22
SDF detains ten public officials in corruption probes

A Russian-sponsored truce between SDF and the Syrian National Defense Forces in Qamishli

Date: 2021-04-22 07:08:37
A Russian-sponsored truce between SDF and the Syrian National Defense Forces in Qamishli

SDF dismantles six explosive devices and arrests three terrorists

Date: 2021-04-29 12:22:47
SDF dismantles six explosive devices and arrests three terrorists

After two days of bloody demonstrations, Abdi praises the "constructive Interaction" between AANES and the locals

Date: 2021-05-20 10:07:43
After two days of bloody demonstrations, Abdi praises the "constructive Interaction" between AANES and the locals

SDF arrest the killers of Zinar Afrin 

Date: 2021-06-30 12:26:32
SDF arrest the killers of Zinar Afrin 

​​​​​​​Mazloum Abdi calls for resumption of the Kurdish talks

Date: 2021-03-28 20:21:38
​​​​​​​Mazloum Abdi calls for resumption of the Kurdish talks

SDF arrest two ISIS leaders in al-Qamishli and Deir Ezzor countrysides

Date: 2021-04-13 12:37:56
SDF arrest two ISIS leaders in al-Qamishli and Deir Ezzor countrysides