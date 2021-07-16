Mazloum Abdi calls for stopping Turkey from commiting "crimes against humanity"

Shafaq News / The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, called on the international community to investigate Turkish activities in northern Syria, after Turkey claimed to have uncovered a mass grave in Afrin.

Abdi said the site Turkey claimed it as a mass grave of Kurdish forces' victims is actually a cemetery for fighters killed during Turkey’s invasion of Afrin in 2018.

“Turkish occupation forces are making false claims a cemetery of YPG martyrs who fell in the defense of Afrin during the invasion is a ‘mass grave’,” he said in a tweet.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense claimed it had found a mass grave in Afrin, accusing the YPG of a “war crime."

According to the Ministry, 35 bodies were found in the mass grave, noting that it expects to find more.