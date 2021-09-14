Masoud Barzani to Mar Awa III: Kurdistan is a land of Coexistence

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, hosted on Tuesday the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Mar Awa III, and his accompanying delegation in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by Barzani's office, the guest shed light on the profound ties between the Assyrian Church and the Barzani family, expressing gratitude to the efforts of Kurdistan's former president to bolster tolerance, coexistence, and harmony between the different communities in the Region.

For his part, the Kurdish leader extended congratulations to the Patriarch for his enthronement and reiterated that Kurdistan is a land of tolerance and coexistence that should be protected and cherished.