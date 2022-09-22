Report

Masoud Barzani extends condolences to the family of late Yadollah al-Faili 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-22T14:22:37+0000
Masoud Barzani extends condolences to the family of late Yadollah al-Faili 

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday offered condolences to the family of the member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's Central Committee, late Yadollah al-Faili, who passed away at 88 earlier this week.

In a condolence cable he sent earlier today, Barzani said, "with sorrow and grief, we received the news of the passing of the September Revolution fighter and Peshmerga, the minister in the fourth cabinet of Kurdistan's Regional Government, and the prominent Faili figure Kak Abdul-Karim Murad, known as Yadollah al-Faili."

Addressing the family of the late leading figure, the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party said, "we share your sadness, and extend to you, your entire patriotic family, and all our Faili brothers and sisters, our warmest condolences and heart-felt solace. We ask God to grace the late Kak Yadollah al-Faili with his mercy, absolution, and heaven, and yourself with patience and solace."

Al-Faili, a former minister of the region's affairs, passed away on Monday at 88 in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

