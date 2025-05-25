Leader Barzani to tribal chiefs: Political rifts must not divide communities

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met, on Sunday, with tribal leaders from central and southern Iraq, underscoring that political disputes should not divide Iraq’s communities.

According to Barzani’s media office, the meeting at Salahuddin resort gathered tribal chiefs, emirs, and prominent figures from across the country. Barzani recalled the Kurds’ past suffering under former regimes and stressed that tensions have been with governments—not the Iraqi people, calling for unity, dignity, and development for all provinces.

Barzani also warned against “politicizing essential services,” reiterating that Iraq’s stability relies on constitutional principles, consensus, and genuine partnership.

In turn, the delegation praised Barzani’s leadership, Kurdistan’s support for displaced Iraqis, and the Region’s stability. It expressed solidarity with Kurdish demands, calling them “fair and justified.”