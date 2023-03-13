Leader Barzani thanks Sweden for supporting the Kurdish cause

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani received the Swedish ambassador to Iraq, Jessica Svärdström.

According to Barzani's office, both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region, the implementation of the Iraqi government program and the Sinjar agreement, and the threats of extremist ideology and sectarianism to the future of Iraq and the region.

Svärdström expressed Sweden's support for the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the desire to boost ties between the two countries.

Leader Barzani thanked the government and people of Sweden for "always opening their doors to the Kurdish people and their support for the Kurdish cause."