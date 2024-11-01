Leader Barzani congratulates new Parliament Speaker, Discuss legislative priorities

Shafaq News/ Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Party leader, held a phone call on Friday with Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, the newly elected Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, to discuss the passage of laws and legislation.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, Barzani expressed his support and congratulations to Al-Mashhadani on his election as Speaker. In turn, the new Parliament Speaker thanked the Kurdish leader for his supportive stance and efforts to resolve disputes and facilitate the election of the Parliament Speaker.

“During the phone call, the two sides emphasized addressing and resolving outstanding issues, as well as passing laws and legislations that serve the interests of Iraqi citizens of all their components and contribute to resolving differences within the Iraqi political process,” the statement announced.