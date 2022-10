Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani extended congratulations to the Yazidi community on the occasion of Jamayi Feast.

In a statement, Barzani said, "I congratulate the Yazidi community's godfather, Baba Sheikh, and all our Yazidi brothers in Kurdistan."

"I hope this occasion brings joy to our Yazidi brothers."

He added, " all parties need to develop the spirit of brotherhood among all communities and preserve their culture."