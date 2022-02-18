Leader Barzani calls on youth to enhance coexistence in the Region

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, commemorated the 69th anniversary of the Kurdistan Students' Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Youth Union.

Barzani said in a statement, "Since their foundation, both organizations, the Kurdistan Students' Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Youth Union, have been centers for development, teaching Kurdaye, patriotism. They suffered and made sacrifices through the history of our people's struggle."

"Today, the youth and students must follow the great values of the struggle and the Kurdaye more than ever."

The Kurdish leader called for respecting coexisting in the Kurdistan Region, stressing the need for education and civic activism in the country.