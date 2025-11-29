Leader Barzani: Kurdistan Region ready to support Turkiye–PKK peace path

Shafaq News – Ankara

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani said on Saturday that the Kurdistan Region is ready to do everything possible to support the ongoing peace process between the PKK and Turkiye.

Speaking at the Fourth International Forum on the Kurdish poet Mala Jaziri in Cizre, Turkiye, Barzani thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkiye’s institutions for “opening the door to peace,” describing it as the best and most viable path forward.

Barzani also commended Ocalan for what he called “constructive actions” and encouraged him to continue supporting the effort.

The PKK announced on May 12 that it had dissolved itself and laid down arms, ending more than four decades of conflict that claimed over 40,000 lives. The decision followed an appeal by Ocalan from his prison on Imrali Island, urging fighters to disarm and disband the group.

