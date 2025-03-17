Leader Barzani, French Ambassador demand action on Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani, and the French Ambassador to Baghdad Patrick Dorrell discussed Iraqi affairs, the latest regional developments, and the peace process in Turkiye.

The KDP leader’s office announced in a statement that the discussions also touched upon the visit of Mazloum Abdi and the delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) to President Barzani.

The meeting addressed the steps involved in forming the 10th Kurdish government cabinet, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and the political process in Iraq. They also emphasized strengthening the historic relations and friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples.

Leader Barzani reiterated his support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Turkiye.