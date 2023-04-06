Landmine blast hits civilian vehicle in Sidekan, injuring three

Shafaq News/ A landmine blast had hit a civilian vehicle in the town of Sidekan, located in Erbil's district of Soran, causing injuries to all three passengers.

The explosion occurred on Thursday morning when the Nissan pickup truck was passing through the Gorawa Sanga area of Sidekan.

Multiple sources reported that the landmine was planted by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a separatist group that has been involved in a long-standing conflict with the Turkish government.

The Kurdish party listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States, has been known to plant landmines and carry out in this area.