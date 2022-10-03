For the eight consecutive day, Iranian military bombs Sidekan

Date: 2022-10-03T09:15:54+0000

Shafaq News/ Iranian military reportedly bombed villages in Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil, on Monday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that projectiles fired from the Iranian side of the borders landed in the area of Hurnei. Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has been under Iranian fire for the eighth day in a row. A series of missile and drone attacks claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed 13 and wounded 58 persons near Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah last Wednesday. The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.

