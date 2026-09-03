Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court on Thursday adjourned the trial of People's Front Party (PFP) leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi, his brother Bolad, and 10 others in connection with the 2025 Lalezar case, a source told Shafaq News.

The hearing began at 9:00 a.m., with Sheikh Jangi and the other defendants facing charges under Articles 56 and 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

The court later adjourned the proceedings until further notice.

The case stems from Aug. 22, 2025, when armed clashes erupted near the Lalezar Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah between forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and fighters loyal to Sheikh Jangi. The clashes resulted in casualties on both sides and were followed by the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and dozens of his supporters.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR