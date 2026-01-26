Kurdistan warns against unauthorized aid delivery to Syria’s Rojava

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government on Monday cautioned against any individual or uncoordinated attempts to transport humanitarian aid to Syria’s Kurdish-run Rojava*, stressing that assistance must be delivered exclusively through official channels.

In a statement, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said the aid delivery process “requires prior logistical preparations and official approvals, and cannot be carried out individually.”

According to the ministry, the transfer of aid has already begun under secure logistical and administrative arrangements, with direct oversight by migration, displacement, and crisis-response directorates, which it described as “the sole bodies authorized to carry out the collection, organization, classification, and transport” of aid.

Humanitarian needs deepen in northern and eastern Syria amid ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Fighting that began east of Aleppo has spread to Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, and Hasakah, despite a ceasefire announced on January 18 and later extended by 15 days, with the United Nations reporting the displacement of more than 130,000 people.

Against this backdrop, the Kurdistan Region has intensified its support for Rojava, with the Kurdistan Investment Authority reporting on Monday that about 700 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $480,000) were collected from business figures across all provinces of the Region, with delivery expected in the near term.

*Rojava refers to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), a self-governing region in northern and northeastern Syria that emerged during the civil war after 2012 and is secured mainly by the SDF.