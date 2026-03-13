US deploys 5K Marines to Middle East

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States is deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East to support ongoing military operations.

According to NBC News, about 5,000 additional Marines and sailors will be sent to the region as part of the military buildup linked to the expanding conflict.

Earlier, ABC News reported that orders had been issued to deploy a US Navy amphibious expeditionary unit of around 2,200 Marines aboard three amphibious warships to the Middle East.

The unit belongs to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is permanently based in Japan and typically operates in the Indo-Pacific region.

US officials said the deployment does not necessarily mean the Marines will be used as ground forces in Iran but will provide land, air and amphibious capabilities that commanders could use if needed.

The unit includes a squadron of F‑35 fighter jets and a squadron of MV‑22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.