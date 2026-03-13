Hezbollah’s Qassem: Israel cannot achieve its goals

Shafaq News- Beirut

The ongoing confrontation in Lebanon is a legitimate act of defense against Israeli aggression, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Friday, adding that Israel cannot achieve its objectives.

In a speech marking Global Quds Day, Qassem emphasized that Lebanon is facing “a brutal and dangerous Israeli aggression” that poses an existential threat to the country, clarifying, “the attacks have continued for more than 15 months.”

Qassem questioned accusations that the group had provoked Israel, pointing to casualties, injuries, and prisoners resulting from the clashes. He also criticized the Lebanese government’s performance, saying it had failed to achieve sovereignty or protect citizens during the escalation.

“There is no solution except through resistance,” Qassem said, warning that “complacency would lead to the collapse of the state.”

He stressed that Hezbollah had drawn lessons from what he referred to as the Battle of "Ouli al-Baas,” the sixty six days battle which lasted from september to November 2024. “We are prepared for a prolonged confrontation and Israeli threats would not deter us,” Qassem said, noting that Hezbollah will continue supporting Palestine “until full liberation is achieved.”