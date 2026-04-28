Kurdistan turns to AI to upgrade building safety against quakes

Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have launched a region-wide overhaul of architectural systems using artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen buildings against earthquake risks.

Speaking on Tuesday at a scientific conference on advanced architectural technologies, Agrin Abdullah, Director General of Roads and Bridges in Erbil, outlined plans for the integration of AI-driven solutions by research centers to align with global practices, describing the move as a key step in advancing urban development in the Kurdistan Region.

Seismic exposure remains a central concern, particularly in mountainous areas near the border with Iran, where active fault lines increase vulnerability. In these zones, adopting specialized construction systems is essential to strengthen buildings and limit damage from recurring tremors, Abdullah noted.

Data from the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology shows that 862 tremors were recorded in Iraq and neighboring countries in 2025, ranging in magnitude from 1.0 to 5.2 and at depths between 2 and 45 kilometers, including 463 within Iraq. Diyala recorded the highest number with 225 tremors, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah with 114 and Erbil with 34. Activity was heaviest along the northern and northeastern corridor and the Iraqi-Iranian border strip.