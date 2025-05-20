Kurdistan to host Cultural Festival of Nations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Sulaymaniyah province has completed all preparations for the inaugural edition of the Cultural Festival of Nations, set to take place at the Roman Theatre in Hawarishar Park, from May 21 to 25, organizers said.

Ibrahim Ahmed, a member of the festival’s organizing committee, told Shafaq News Agency that the event, organized by Media Serokojen Company in cooperation with the Kurdish Ministry of Culture and Youth, “aims to highlight cultural diversity among nations and to spotlight Kurdish culture as an essential and influential component of the regional cultural landscape.”

Ahmed noted that the festival will not be limited to artistic performances. “It will also feature a dedicated market showcasing local and folkloric Kurdish products, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the richness of Kurdish heritage while promoting cultural and economic exchange.”

Participants from several countries and ethnic groups with historical and social ties to the Kurdish people — including Iran, Turkiye, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan — will take part in the festival. The event will feature a range of traditional and folkloric performances representing the diverse heritage of the participating nations.

Organizers describe the festival as a pioneering initiative to foster cultural openness in the Kurdistan Region and a platform to build bridges between nations through shared traditions, arts, and customs.