Kurdistan to Welcome a New District

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has signed a decree to initiate the process of transforming the Khurmal sub-district, Kurdistan's ministry of interior announced in a press release on Sunday.

The press release said the motion was set to be enforced in response demands by the residents of the Khurmal area, who called for the conversion of their "sub-district" into a "district".

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to the press release, instructed the region's ministry of interior to coordinate with the local government of Halabja and commence the administrative procedures for the conversion, starting from tomorrow, Monday.