Barzani opposes withdrawal of Republican Decree from Cardinal Sako

Shafaq News /Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) leader, Masrour Barzani, voiced his concern on Sunday regarding the revocation of the special Republican decree of Cardinal Louis Sako.

This took place during Barzani's meeting with Cardinal Sako, the Patriarch and Head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq, along with an accompanying delegation of prelates.

In a statement issued by the KRG, Barzani expressed his hope for the rectification of this mistake.

He further emphasized that Kurdistan will continue to be a sanctuary where the rights of all components are safeguarded, and religious freedoms are guaranteed.

The KRG leader reaffirmed the Region's unwavering support for the Christian community, which has unjustly faced religious persecution by irresponsible parties.

Barzani also asserted that the Region stands as a defender of the rights of all ethnicities and religions, opposing any attempts of forced demographic change.

It is noteworthy that the Chaldean Church, one of Iraq's largest churches, has witnessed a decline in its population over the past two decades.

It is estimated that the number of Christians does not exceed 400,000, significantly reduced from approximately 1.5 million due to wars and conflicts that prompted mass emigration.