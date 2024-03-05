Masrour Barzani: Our sovereignty and existence are contingent upon the existence of Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), emphasized on Tuesday the importance of protecting and developing the Region while also strengthening the ideals of peaceful coexistence, harmony, and rooted humanism among its people.

This statement was made today to mark the 31st anniversary of the Kurdish people's uprising in March 1991, which resulted in the liberation of all cities from the Ba'ath Party dictatorship and the foundation of the Region's current entity.

Masrour Barzani noted, "The March uprising was one of the most fruitful milestones in Kurdistan's history." It is a source of pride and sovereignty for our people, as well as a symbol of unity and solidarity among its different strata, components, political bodies, and forces, representing a firm rejection of injustice, occupation, and subjugation. It resulted in a significant accomplishment: the foundation of the Kurdistan Region with its legitimate and constitutional institutions."

He added, "Today, as we commemorate the anniversary of the March uprising, it is imperative for parties, components, and individuals alike, to unite, standing together in defense of the national achievements and constitutional rights of the Kurdish people."

Prime Minister Barzani affirmed, "We must ensure the preservation and development of KRI, uphold the highest values of the uprising, and solidify the principles of peaceful coexistence, harmony, peace, and humanity that reflect the noble ideals of our people," clarifying, "Our sovereignty and existence are undoubtedly contingent upon the existence of Kurdistan."

He continued, "Let the memory of the uprising serve as a strong impetus to enhance the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region and support its government, enabling it to provide the best services to the citizens, meeting their aspirations, and elevating the Region to a stage rich in progress and prosperity."

The Kurdish uprising of 1991 emerged as a pivotal moment in the struggle of the Kurdish people for autonomy and self-determination within Iraq.

Amidst the backdrop of the Gulf War, Kurdish insurgents seized the opportunity to challenge Saddam Hussein's weakened regime.

Rising against years of repression and human rights abuses under the Ba'athist regime, Kurdish forces swiftly captured key strategic locations, prompting calls for international intervention to protect Kurdish civilians from retaliation.

In response, Operation Provide Comfort was launched, establishing a haven in northern Iraq and paving the way for the establishment of a de facto autonomous region in Iraqi Kurdistan.

While the uprising marked a significant victory for the Kurdish people, the road to full autonomy and recognition has been marred by internal divisions, external pressures, and ongoing conflict with the central government in Baghdad.

Nonetheless, the events of 1991 stand as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Kurdish people in their quest for freedom and self-rule.