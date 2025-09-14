Kurdistan teachers announce boycott of new school year

Shafaq News – Al-Sulyamaniyah

Teachers in the Kurdistan Region have rejected the Education Ministry’s announcement to begin the 2025–2026 school year on September 21, a member of the protesting teachers’ committee told Shafaq News.

Delshad Mirani said the boycott will cover all educational levels. He added that teachers are preparing to resume protests and sit-ins, though no start date has been set.

Educators in the Region have been staging ongoing protests for several months, demanding improved employment conditions and the payment of overdue salaries.

Read more: Kurdistan teachers back Iraqi strike over "dire" conditions