Teachers on strike: “Era of unpaid work is over”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Coordinating Committee of Protesting Teachers and Employees in Al-Sulaymaniyah escalated its stance against the government, announcing the continuation of their work boycott and warning they may terminate the academic year entirely if their salary demands remain unmet.

Committee member Zana Mohammed declared during a press conference, “The era of working without salaries is over,” accusing authorities of failing to disburse outstanding wages, including December’s salary from last year.

The committee issued a final ultimatum, demanding the immediate payment of salaries, a guarantee of consistent disbursement, and the formalization of payroll through Al-Rasheed and Al-Rafidain banks. “If these demands are not met, we will be forced to end the academic year,” the committee warned, stating they “will not submit to an illegitimate authority.”

The committee also cautioned against any attempts to pressure teachers into returning to work, vowing to “take a firm stance against governmental or partisan interference.”

Meanwhile, teachers on hunger strike in Al-Sulaymaniyah announced on Saturday they were leaving the hospital after receiving treatment, rejecting any statements made on their behalf by external parties.

Hunger-striking teacher Dilshad Mirani told reporters, “All teachers who were hospitalized due to the strike will leave today,” emphasizing that “those claiming that the strike ended under pressure from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan can go hit their heads against a rock.”

The protests, which have persisted for months, have intensified in recent days, with some teachers resorting to hunger strikes to pressure the government, leading to hospitalization and drawing support from unions and human rights organizations backing their demands.

Despite serious health concerns, the hunger-striking teachers reaffirmed their commitment, insisting their decision remains “independent and free from political influence.”