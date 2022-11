Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party's Politburo has elected the members of the Erbil-based party's administrative commission, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a meeting at the politburo headquarters elected Hoshyar Zebari, Azad Berwari, Mahmoud Mohammad, and Sidad Barzani to the membership of the commission.

Earlier this month, the central committee of Iraqi Kurdistan's leading party held a vote to elect 17 members for the politburo membership.