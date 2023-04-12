Kurdistan's deputy PM, UK Consul discuss diplomatic solutions for Sulaymaniyah-Ankara tension following airport bombing

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Qubad Talabani, on Wednesday said the citizens of the Kurdistan region would suffer if either party in the oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil fails to uphold their commitments.
According to a Facebook post on his personal page,"today, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government received the British Consul General in Kurdistan, Rosie Cave, and discussed the issue of suspending some flights at Sulaymaniyah International Airport."
Talabani confirmed that he had "clarified the content of the issue to the British Consul General" and noted that "diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter are ongoing."
The deputy prime minister expressed optimism that these efforts would yield satisfactory results, according to the post.
The meeting touched on the oil agreement between the federal and regional governments. Talabani said, "both sides must fully comply with the content of the agreement. If one party fails to commit, the primary losers will be the citizens of Kurdistan."