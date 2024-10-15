Kurdistan's President calls for full implementation of constitution to resolve disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Tuesday, with Mohamed Al-Hassan, the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

emphasized on Tuesday that the only solution to the ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad is the full implementation of the Iraqi constitution.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, during a meeting, Barzani congratulated Al-Hassan on his appointment and expressed the Kurdistan Region’s support for UNAMI’s mission to assist Iraq.

Al-Hassan, in return, expressed his satisfaction with visiting the Kurdistan Region and thanked Barzani and the relevant authorities for their cooperation with the UN team in Iraq.

“The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the situation of minority groups, particularly the Yazidis. Barzani thanked the United Nations for its support to the Independent High Electoral Commission in preparing for the elections.”

On the lingering disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani reiterated that "the only solution is the full implementation of the constitution, maintaining peace and stability in Iraq, improving the conditions of the Yazidis, and restoring security in their areas." He stressed the importance of facilitating the return of displaced personstotheirhomes.