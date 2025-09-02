Barzani discusses Erbil–Baghdad disputes with UN Envoy

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Mohamed al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), to discuss the political process and overall situation in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement, the discussions particularly focused on relations between Baghdad and Erbil. Both sides underscored the importance of resolving outstanding disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through dialogue and mutual understanding.

They agreed that addressing these issues is key to maintaining national stability and advancing political and economic progress. The meeting also covered recent developments in the broader Middle East region, which the statement described as another core topic of discussion.