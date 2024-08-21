Kurdistan President to UN Special Envoy: Elections are crucial and necessary

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Claudio Cordone, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance for Iraq.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, during the meeting, both sides discussed the role of the UN team in Iraq, recent political developments, and the Kurdistan Parliament elections scheduled for October 20.

President Barzani emphasized the “importance of a transparent and inclusive electoral process in the Kurdistan Region,” acknowledging the UN’s support in facilitating these elections.

In turn, Cordone commended Barzani for his efforts and underscored the UN’s commitment to supporting the electoral process and ensuring transparency.

The discussions also covered the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government and recent regional developments.