Kurdistan’s Presidency to announce new date for parliamentary elections

Shafaq News / The Spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Delshad Shahab, announced on Wednesday that President Nechirvan Barzani, would soon announce a new date for holding the sixth session of the Region’s Parliament elections.

Shahab added that the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq had several demands from the federal government, noting that Baghdad had responded to all of those requests.

He emphasized that Kurdistan’s Presidency continues its meetings with the IHEC in Iraq and responds to all its demands, indicating that a new date for holding the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament elections will be determined shortly.

In August last year, Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree scheduling the Kurdistan Parliament elections for the sixth session on February 25, 2024. However, the Federal Electoral Commission requested a date postponement for technical reasons.