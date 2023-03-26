Barzani Sets Date for Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree setting November 18 as the date for the region's parliamentary elections.

In a press conference held in Erbil, Delshad Shehab, spokesperson for the regional presidency, announced the decision.

Shehab stated, "Today, Sunday, March 26, 2023, the President of the Kurdistan Region, in accordance with Law No. 1 of 2005 amending the Law of the Presidency of the Region, issued a decree for the sixth legislative session of the Kurdistan Parliament, setting November 18, 2023, as the date for the elections."

During the reading of the decree, Shehab added, "We call on all political forces to consider the public interest and resolve all issues related to the Independent High Electoral Commission and the referendum in the Kurdistan Region and others to ensure the success of the elections." The regional president also requested the United Nations' support to help the Kurdistan Region achieve a successful electoral process.

Shehab emphasized the Kurdistan Regional Presidency's commitment to protecting the rights of all components in the elections and stressed that no decisions should be imposed on them. The announcement sets the stage for the upcoming electoral contest in the autonomous Kurdish region, which will likely see fierce competition among various political factions.