Diplomatic missions, back Kurdistan Region's election date decision

Shafaq News/ The diplomatic missions in Erbil and Baghdad welcomed, on Sunday, the announcement of the date for the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections.

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, said in a statement, “the diplomatic envoys supported holding "free, fair and transparent" elections and urged the political forces in the Kurdistan Region to stick to the final date for the elections.”

The consulates of the US, France, Italy and the Netherlands in Erbil said on Twitter that they supported the election date, and that holding the elections is a way of applying the principles of democracy.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq "UNAMI" also said that it supported setting the date for the elections and that it was ready to help.

Claudio Cordone, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) at UNAMI said, “It’s 10 June for the Kurdistan Parliamentary elections. Looking forward to no more obstacles. UN in Iraq is ready to continue to provide its support as requested.”

Noteworthy, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday, that it opened the registration for the Kurdish political parties and blocs that want to take part in the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections in 2024, from March 5 to March 14, which cannot be extended. The registration will be in Baghdad at the Department of Political Parties and Organizations Affairs and at the electoral offices in the Kurdistan Region provinces.

Earlier today, The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani signed a regional order that sets the date for the next Kurdistan Region Parliament elections.

The order, which is based on the second paragraph of the first article of the amended Kurdistan Region Presidency Law No. (1) of 2005, sets June 10, 2024 as the date for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament general elections.

The regional order states that all relevant parties must do what is necessary to cooperate and coordinate with the Independent High Electoral Commission to implement this order, which is effective from today, the day of its issuance.