KRG advocates for reinstatement of quota system in Parliament

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Aydin Maruf, voiced strong support for reinstating the quota system in the Kurdistan Parliament.

Last February, Iraq's Supreme Court ruled that a specific article concerning the minority quota in KRG's election law was deemed "unconstitutional." This article, part of a law initially adopted in 1992 and revised in 2013, mandates 11 quota seats in the Regional Parliament for ethnic and religious minorities.

The new verdict reduced the Parliament's seats from 111 to 100.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Erbil alongside representatives from various components in the Kurdistan Region, Maruf emphasized the crucial role of the quota system, which he described as "a natural right specific to the components present in Kurdistan and participating in the electoral process. The quota seats, organized by law, are essential for ensuring the representation of diverse communities within the Parliament."

Maruf highlighted the importance of the components to participate in the upcoming elections on June 10, labeling it as essential for Iraq's democratic process.

"Canceling this system in the Kurdistan Region is concerning, and the decision issued by the Federal Court on this matter was a political decision."

The recent discussions during President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Baghdad also touched upon the issue of the legislative elections in Kurdistan and the quota system; in this regard, Maruf highlighted the strong support expressed by parties in Baghdad for reinstating the quota system.

"The parties participating in those meetings expressed their support for the quota system, and we are optimistic about its return and the participation of its representatives in the parliamentary elections in the Region."

Acknowledging President Barzani's efforts, Maruf praised his dedication to reinstating the quota system, portraying it as "a testament to Kurdistan's commitment to inclusivity and diversity in governance."

Notably, Numerous religious and ethnic minorities live in Iraqi Kurdistan, mainly Turkmen, Assyrians, Yazidi, and Christians.

Currently, there are 11 MPs representing Christian, Turkmen, and Armenian political parties in the Parliament.

Prominent Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani deemed the Federal Court's decision to cancel the components' quotas as "a blow to partnership and coexistence."