Kurdistan's PM meets in Munich with the Lebanese Prime Minister

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-19T17:43:15+0000
Kurdistan's PM meets in Munich with the Lebanese Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with Najib Mikati, the Lebanese Prime Minister, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

In the meeting, "we discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region and the efforts to form the new government of Iraq, as well as the relations between Lebanon and Kurdistan." Barzani posted on Facebook.

Both sides stressed "the need and importance of strengthening the two countries relations."

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.

