Kurdistan's PM stresses the urgency of unified oil and gas law under the Iraqi constitution

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, has strongly emphasized the need to implement a comprehensive oil and gas law aligned with the Iraqi constitution.

Barzani's assertion highlights the importance of garnering approval for the proposed legislation from the federal government, the Kurdistan Region, and the oil-producing provinces.

During the weekly session of the Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Barzani and attended by Vice President Qubad Talabani, a notable focus was dedicated to the recent diplomatic mission of a Kurdistan Regional Government delegation to Baghdad.

The primary aim of this visit was to collaboratively draft a federal oil and gas law, fostering active engagement from the federal government, the Kurdistan Region, and the provinces responsible for oil production.

The envisioned legal framework for this law is deeply entrenched in the constitutional provisions governing the oil and gas sector.

Prime Minister Barzani further emphasized the pivotal nature of these constitutional articles, which serve as the bedrock of the proposed legislation, a principle firmly enshrined within the constitution.

Barzani underscored that the draft legislation must secure an endorsement from the federal government, the Kurdistan Region, and the oil-producing provinces spanning Iraq. This approach seeks to faithfully embody the principles of the national system, as articulated in the nation's constitution.

Furthermore, the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Peshwa Hawrami, affirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights and constitutional entitlements while ratifying the oil and gas law.

Hawrami, in a press conference, underscored the distinction between the draft oil and gas law and the budget law, expressing that divergences among political parties in the Region had influenced the draft budget law. He highlighted the imperative to include all citizens' rights in the draft legislation, addressing differences and overarching regional interests.

Hawrami called upon political parties to unite around the draft oil and gas law, recognizing its profound impact on citizens' lives.

He further articulated the government's message to political counterparts in Baghdad, urging the recognition and allocation of the Kurdistan Region's entitlements. Hawrami affirmed that any initiatives falling outside this framework would be deemed unacceptable.

"We are currently in the initial stages of negotiation, and we are optimistic about reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with Baghdad that serves the interests of both parties," Hawrami concluded.