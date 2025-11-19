Kurdish PM: Oil-export deal is only a temporary fix

Shafaq News – Duhok

The agreement that allowed Kurdistan Region’s oil exports to resume through Turkiye is only a temporary fix, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday, calling for a federal Oil and Gas Law that would prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Speaking at a discussion session during the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, Barzani argued that Iraq’s current energy legislation is outdated and cannot support a stable, long-term framework for managing natural resources.

Turning to the economic fallout of the months-long pause in exports, Barzani noted that Iraq lost billions of dollars, with the Kurdistan Region absorbing the largest impact—losses that still have not been addressed.

On the nature of the shutdown, he described it as a political decision rather than a technical requirement, cautioning that the current arrangement remains fragile and could lead to another halt.

He also underlined that revenues from the Region’s oil exports bolster the federal treasury and benefit all Iraqis, not the Kurdistan Region alone.

Despite the resumption of exports, Barzani said Baghdad continues to delay monthly salary payments for public-sector employees in the Region, adding to concerns over the durability of the current deal.

