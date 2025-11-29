Kurdistan races to restore power after drone strike on Khor Mor

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said late Saturday that natural gas production at the Khor Mor field will resume “within hours,” paving the way for electricity to return across the Region after a drone strike shut down output and plunged millions into blackout.

Barzani warned that the attack — the eleventh on the field operated by Dana Gas — will not go unanswered. “This must not become routine,” he stressed, calling the strike an assault on every citizen and a direct hit on vital infrastructure.

He said technical teams had reached an agreement with Dana Gas to restart production, thanking the company’s staff for remaining on-site despite repeated targeting. “We will not allow this attack to go unanswered,” Barzani added, urging the federal government to identify and prosecute those responsible, “wherever they are and whatever name they use.

سوپاسی خەڵکی کوردستان دەکەم بۆ پشوودرێژی و خۆڕاگرییان لە دوای هێرشە تیرۆریستییەکەی سەر ژێرخانی گازی هەرێمی کوردستان.ئەمڕۆ لەگەڵ کۆمپانیای دانا گاز ڕێککەوتین بۆ دەستپێکردنەوەی بەرهەمهێنان و گەڕاندنەوەی کارەبا لە چەند کاتژمێری داهاتوودا.https://t.co/mcHCBBkade — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 29, 2025

The Kurdish Prime Minister said the government is working with Baghdad and international partners to secure energy facilities and protect investment. He warned that Iraq cannot attract capital while armed groups and criminal networks attack national infrastructure with impunity.

Barzani criticized those who celebrated the strike, saying the assault revealed the inability of “enemies” to tolerate the Region’s progress. He urged the public to support the government’s efforts to reinforce security and accelerate recovery.

The ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity said most technical faults at Khor Mor had been resolved under joint supervision, allowing gas to be fed back into power plants once flow stabilizes. The Electricity Ministry said efforts are underway to restore generation to pre-attack levels “as fast as possible.”