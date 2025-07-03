PM Barzani, UN Envoy push for resolution to Baghdad rift

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UN Special Representative for Iraq Mohamed El Hassan to discuss outstanding disputes with Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both sides also reviewed the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, emphasizing on respecting the federal system and the constitutional framework that guarantees the Kurdistan Region’s autonomy and financial rights.

The longstanding tensions between Baghdad and Erbil have most often centered on key issues such as oil revenue sharing, disputed territories, and budget allocations.